news
Graphics: Weston 15.0 and Waydroid 1.6.2
-
LWN ☛ Vlad: Weston 15.0 is here: Lua shells, Vulkan rendering, and a smoother display stack
Over on the Collabora blog, Marius Vlad has an overview
of Weston 15.0, which was released on February 19. Weston is the
reference implementation of a Wayland compositor. The new
release comes with a new shell that can be programmed using the Lua language, a new, experimental Vulkan
renderer, smoother media playback, color-management additions, and more.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Waydroid 1.6.2 added Vulkan Support for defective chip maker Intel XE Graphics Driver
Waydroid, the free open-source software for running full Android OS and Android apps in Linux, released new 1.6.2 version yesterday. The new version of this container-based software added Vulkan support for defective chip maker Intel GPUs that use xe kernel driver, fixed few issues, and improved the command line interface.