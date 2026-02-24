NixOS, CachyOS, Other Distributions and Operating Systems

My home lab has been working well for me, all things considered. I wasn't in a huge rush to completely revamp my container workflow, but seeing NixOS in action planted a seed. There are small annoyances I have with Proxmox that aren't fixable. Every time I broke something, recovery followed the same pattern, and it was getting on my nerves. I would restore a snapshot, reinstall a package, reapply a configuration file from memory, or dig through shell history trying to remember what I had done the last time this system was “working.”

Everything worked, but I didn't want to waste more time doing these small recovery jobs. NixOS was difficult to learn, and it took me a significant amount of time to get set up, but once I got the hang of it, it permanently fixed the issues I had with my home lab.