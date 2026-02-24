news
OmegaLinux switches from Ubuntu to Arch in 2026.02.21 release
Based on Lubuntu until now, OmegaLinux is taking a huge step forward with yesterday's release, which marks the first step into the Arch Linux world. Due to some unpopular decisions that Canonical has pushed forward in the last years, this project is now switching to a base that's more community-friendly, flexible, and open. Thus, the rebuild of the project aims to provide better performance even on old hardware (sadly, the hardware support doesn't go as far back to reach 32-bit platforms) while also delivering flexibility and access to cutting-edge software.