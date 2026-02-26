news
Ubuntu: Showtime, Ptyxis, and Upgrades from Zorin OS 17 to 18
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Showtime video player edges closer to Ubuntu debut
Those testing Ubuntu 26.04 daily builds or monthly snapshots may have noticed that Showtime, GNOME’s spiffy new video player, is not preinstalled in the ‘extended selection’, despite being announced as a replacement for Totem. It’s especially confusing since Resources system monitor, announced as a software swap the same time as Showtime, has been on the ISO for a while. Credits need not roll on hope yet, as Showtime could be making its debut soon. Its latest package upload to the resolute archives includes a change that goes some way to explaining why it’s not been present sooner.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu’s Default Terminal Ptyxis 50 adds Per-Tab Profile Support
Ptyxis, the default terminal emulator for Ubuntu since 25.10, released version 50 RC yesterday. If everything goes well, the new 50 version of this container-oriented terminal emulator will be released in next few weeks, and it will be default for next Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. The new version added support changing profile on per-tab basis.
Zorin Group ☛ Upgrades from Zorin OS 17 to 18 Are Now Available
If you’re using Zorin OS 17, you can now upgrade your computer to Zorin OS 18 directly using the Upgrade Zorin OS app, without needing to re-install the operating system.
That means you’ll be able to keep your files, apps, and settings, all while taking advantage of the new features and improvements in Zorin OS 18.