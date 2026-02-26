news
Games: Valve, Brotato, and More
-
New York sues Valve, alleging its loot boxes are ‘quintessential gambling’
“This loot box model that Valve has developed — charging an individual for a chance to win something of value based on luck alone — is quintessential gambling, prohibited under New York’s Constitution and Penal Law,” the lawsuit says. Valve has made “tens of millions of dollars” selling loot box keys to “thousands” of New York residents and has “made millions of dollars more in commissions from New Yorkers who sold virtual items obtained from loot boxes.” The company’s loot boxes are also “particularly pernicious” because they’re popular with children and adolescents, according to the complaint.
-
Brotato gets a DRM-free release on GOG | GamingOnLinux
GOG fans can finally get in on the Brotato action, just keep in mind - it might suck away endless hours of your time if you're not careful. A game I constantly go back to, and it's been getting regular free content thanks to developer Evil Empire taking over future development of it.
-
The Boomer Shooter Blueprint bundle is an epic deal with Selaco, CULTIC and more | GamingOnLinux
Digiphile, the indie bundle site started by former Humble Bundle staffers, has an excellent Boomer Shooter Blueprint bundle out that's worth grabbing.
-
Happy four years to the Steam Deck - still the top PC gaming handheld | GamingOnLinux
Four years ago today, the original Steam Deck LCD released, with it going on to change how everyone sees handheld gaming PCs and Linux for gaming.
-
Lutris v0.5.21 and v0.5.22 arrive with Valve's Sniper runtime support and new game runners | GamingOnLinux
Lutris is an all-in-one open source game manager for launching games from various stores on Linux and emulators too - with multiple new versions released. We had v0.5.21 on February 24th, quickly followed up by v0.5.22 early this morning.
-
D7VK version 1.4 brings further enhancements for older Direct3D via Vulkan | GamingOnLinux
Even more improvements have arrived for D7VK that brings Direct3D 5, 6 and 7 via Vulkan for use with Wine / Proton in version 1.4.