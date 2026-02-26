Games: Valve, Brotato, and More

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

At the hardware level, networking is built around a Realtek RTL8367RB Gigabit switch providing four or eight ports depending on model, alongside a 2.5GbE WAN interface implemented through the Realtek RTL8156BG over USB 3.0. Exaviz reports multi-gigabit WAN performance in real-world testing.

Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.

Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.