GStreamer 1.28.1 Released with Support for the AV1 Stateful V4L2 Decoder
Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.
GStreamer 1.28.1 also adds support for downstream pools with alignment requirements to the vpx decoder, adds support for request-type pads to webrtcsrc, along with the ability to send encoded data downstream, and adds support for rotated bounding boxes to the objectdetectionoverlay element.