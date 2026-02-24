Events, Web Browsers, SSGs, Software Freedom, and More

One thing I wanted to note before I get to the list: there are a couple of readers which have apparently added support for the Cache-Control header, and specifically the "max-age=nnnnn" part of it. The test feed sends that out, and I change the values sometimes to see which readers speed up and slow down accordingly. To the authors of those projects: I see you, and I appreciate your work! I'd put a gold star on your laptop if I could. (Not all of them are in this report since they have finished testing and are no longer reporting in.)

So then, let's talk turkey here. I'm grouping the results by client just for simplicity. Remember that means it includes vastly different config options used by different people, different versions, different upgrade cadences, and (sigh), yes, different amounts of people clicking reload.