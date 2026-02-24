news
Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support
Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.
Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 implements mechanisms for cloning 4kn disks to 512n/e disks and 512n/e disks to 4kn disks, introduces a ocs-pt-512-4k-convert program to convert 512B to 4kn partition tables, adds a mechanism to change the master key from a LUKS header, and enables the -edio (Direct I/O) option in the TUI by default.