Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 24, 2026



Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 implements mechanisms for cloning 4kn disks to 512n/e disks and 512n/e disks to 4kn disks, introduces a ocs-pt-512-4k-convert program to convert 512B to 4kn partition tables, adds a mechanism to change the master key from a LUKS header, and enables the -edio (Direct I/O) option in the TUI by default.

