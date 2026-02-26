news
Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Medical Device Maker UFP Technologies Hit by Cyberattack
UFP Technologies appears to have been targeted in a ransomware attack that involved data theft and file-encrypting malware.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Getting an OpenSSF Baseline Badge with the Best Practices Badge System
-
Federal News Network ☛ CISA gives agencies until Friday to patch critical cyber bug
CISA's latest emergency directive tells agencies to immediately patch critical vulnerabilities in Cisco networking devices.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Five stages to secure military operational technology using zero trust and risk operations centers
As adversaries continue targeting critical U.S. infrastructure, DoD officials must continue to drive a proactive approach to zero trust and OT security.
-
Security Week ☛ SolarWinds Patches Four Critical Serv-U Vulnerabilities
The four security defects could be exploited for remote code execution but require administrative privileges.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (grafana and grafana-pcp), Debian (gnutls28), Fedora (chromium and yt-dlp), Oracle (389-ds-base, kernel, munge, and openssl), Red Hat (buildah, containernetworking-plugins, opentelemetry-collector, podman, runc, and skopeo), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (chromium, cosign, firefox, freerdp, gimp, heroic-games-launcher, kernel, libopenssl-3-devel, libxml2, libxslt, mosquitto, openqa, os-autoinst, openqa-devel-container, openvswitch, phpunit, postgresql14, postgresql15, postgresql16, protobuf, python310, python311-PyPDF2, python36, snpguest, warewulf4, and weblate), and Ubuntu (curl, kernel, linux, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-oracle, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.8, linux-gke, linux-oracle-6.8, linux-gcp-fips, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-6.8, linux-intel-iot-realtime, linux-realtime, linux-raspi-realtime, linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.8, and linux-xilinx).
-
Security Week ☛ CarGurus Data Breach Impacts Over 12 Million Users
Hackers claim to have stolen personally identifiable information and internal corporate data from the automotive firm.
-
Security Week ☛ Wynn Resorts Confirms Data Breach After Hackers Remove It From Leak Site
The high-end casino and hotel operator has admitted that employee data was stolen by ShinyHunters.