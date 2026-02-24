Open Hardware/Modding: Valnet on SBCs, HexOS, Homelabs and More

Much has been said about HexOS, the up-and-coming operating system for NAS devices that aims to provide a more friendly user experience. When it's built on a foundation as strong as TrueNAS, which nis available for free for consumers, yet it asks for $199 for the privilege of using it (for now), it's fair to be skeptical.

But HexOS is doing something very important for NAS software: making it more easily accessible to everyone. In a way, it's very similar to what Ubuntu did for the Linux desktop. It may not make sense if you're already deep into the ecosystem, but it has the widest appeal for the majority of the public, and it could help popularize this kind of product.