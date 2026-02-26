Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Tails 7.5 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Updated Tor Client and Tor Browser

Shipping with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.7 anonymous web browser with a simplified home page and Tor client 0.4.9.5, the Tails 7.5 release introduces support for installing the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email client as additional software to improve its security, which requires Persistent Storage’s Additional Software feature.

Fwupd 2.0.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub

Fwupd 2.0.20 adds support for upgrading the firmware on the HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub, PixArt PJP274 (Framework laptop), as well as several new Jabra GNP devices, support for changing AMD UMA carveout size, and the ability to warn users if they’re using the blocked-firmware functionality.

LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 26.2.1 is packed with bug fixes for various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 26.2, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

GStreamer 1.28.1 Released with Support for the AV1 Stateful V4L2 Decoder

Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.

Wireshark 4.6.4 Updates Protocol and Capture File Support, Fixes More Bugs

Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.

Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Firefox 149 Enters Beta with Split View, More Robust HTTP/3 Upload Performance

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

Thunderbird 148 Email Client Improves Accessibility in Various Tree Views

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Exaviz Cruiser Brings 8-Port PoE+, 2.5GbE, and NVMe to Raspberry Pi CM5

At the hardware level, networking is built around a Realtek RTL8367RB Gigabit switch providing four or eight ports depending on model, alongside a 2.5GbE WAN interface implemented through the Realtek RTL8156BG over USB 3.0. Exaviz reports multi-gigabit WAN performance in real-world testing.

DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Q4OS 6 Andromeda: More Than Just Debian on a Diet for Old Machines

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.6.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with an initial batch of improvements and bug fixes.

 
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3 released: Enhanced PDF Editor, more signature options, Multipage View, Solver in sheets, and more

  
The latest update for ONLYOFFICE Docs is here, bringing more than 30 new features

 
Fedora Pocketblue Remix is an atomic Linux distro for mobile devices (phones and tablets)

  
Android Leftovers

  
The last barrier in Linux gaming is not code, it is cowardice

  
3 Arch-based Linux distros that actually solve real problems (and aren't just reskins)

  
Forget distro hopping: How to use any Linux distribution on one PC

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Krita 5.2.16 bugfix release!

  
Linux, product and the art of essence

  
ClusterCut Lets You Share a Clipboard Across Your Linux Desktop Fleet

  
Tails 7.5 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Updated Tor Client and Tor Browser

  
Tails 7.5 has been released today as the fifth update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.

 
Fwupd 2.0.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub

  
Fwupd developer Richard Hughes released fwupd 2.0.20 today as the twentieth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility.

 
LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
Games: Valve, Brotato, and More

  
LWN Articles About Kernel Space

  
Slop Versus Free Software and Free Software Combatting Slop ("AI" Scammers, Plagiarism, Plunder)

  
Android Leftovers

  
App verification isn't Google's only evil

  
The once beloved PCLinuxOS is back - and it's still a great Windows escape

  
This KDE add-on brought Home Assistant controls to my Linux desktop

  
4 reasons I can no longer use Linux as my daily driver

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Finally! 3,300 Active Gemini Capsules Known to Lupa, a Geminispace Crawler and Analyser [original]

  
GNOME 50 is a brilliant release - but I had to look twice to see why

  
The Currency of Software Freedom [original]

  
Want your Linux looking more like Windows? KDE Plasma makes it easy - here's how

  
Stricter is Less Popular [original]

  
Scheduled Network Maintenance This Month and Next Month [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Hardware Black Boxes [original]

  
GStreamer 1.28.1 Released with Support for the AV1 Stateful V4L2 Decoder

  
GStreamer 1.28.1 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the latest and greatest GStreamer 1.28 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Wireshark 4.6.4 Updates Protocol and Capture File Support, Fixes More Bugs

  
Wireshark 4.6.4 has been released today as a minor update in the Wireshark 4.6 series of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform network protocol analyzer.

 
Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support

  
Renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today on Mastodon that several LTS (Long-Term Support) kernels will be getting extended long-term support for a few more years.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Firefox Development Leftovers

  
LibreOffice Online: a fresh start

  
Programming Leftovers

  
FSF / Software Freedom Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel and Graphics News

  
Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More

  
BSD: GhostBSD, EricBSD, OpenBSD

  
Sponsored Puff Pieces From/For Red Hat and Latest From Red Hat's Site (Lots of Hype/Buzzwords)

  
Canonical on Buzzwords, "6 commands to clean up your Ubuntu system from the terminal"

  
Open Hardware/Modding: PocketBeagle, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Games: Steam Next Fest and QUOD

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
FSF and a 'Fake FSF' (Splinter Group, SFC) on Mobile Systems Becoming More Oppressive, Even With Linux

  
Mobileye and GNU/Linux

  
Firefox 149 Enters Beta with Split View, More Robust HTTP/3 Upload Performance

  
With Firefox 148 hitting the stable channel across all supported platforms, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 149, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 148 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on February 24th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.

 
'Bottle' is Back [original]

  
It seems like birding is seeing a surge after COVID-19

 
Android Leftovers

  
Why Ubuntu is a frustrating choice for desktops but great for laptops

  
Are you tired of people recommending Ubuntu when it never quite feels right on your desktop

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
An update on SVG in GTK

  
In my last post on this  topic, I explained the history of SVG in GTK

 
DietPi February 2026 Update Adds NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Database Tool

  
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices

 
Trust in open source communities

  
In chapter 3 of Program Management for Open Source Projects, I talk about the importance of trust

 
8 quick tweaks that make a Linux desktop harder to break

  
I have installed Linux on enough laptops, workstations, and hand me down machines to notice a pattern

 
I'm still using this 30-year-old Linux backup tool, and you should too

  
Remote Sync or rsync is a free and open-source program that has been around since 1996

 
Games: FINAL FANTASY VII, Dungeons of DUSK, and More

  
Recent Videos, Audiocasts, Shows About GNU/Linux

  
Helping Birds in Manchester Recover From Injuries [original]

  
Recently (this past week) a limping bird started visiting us

 
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu-based Winux 11.26.03 arrives with multiple package updates

  
Winux 11.26.03 LTS, unleashed yesterday and also labeled as the "Pre-March 2026" release

 
Try this tiny Linux distro when nothing else will fit - here's why

  
Tiny Core Linux is an incredibly small

 
Nvidia is also hunting for Linux developers to help advance gaming on FOSS

  
It has been an exciting start to 2026 for gamers on Linux

 
This impressive Linux distro can bring your spare PC back to life

  
Desert OS is easy to use, fast, stable, and probably far more elegant than what you're already running

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
In Memory of Robert Kaye

  
I interviewed Robert back in 2017 because he was going to deliver the opening keynote at Akademy that year

 
Start of Gardening [original]

  
Today it's expected to be partly sunny with temperatures rising as high as 15

 
Today in Techrights

  
Thunderbird 148 Email Client Improves Accessibility in Various Tree Views

  
Following the release of Firefox 148, the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email, news, chat, calendar, and addressbook client has been updated today to version 148.

 
4 Days Till Spring, a Rebirth in Nature! [original]

  
This year's colour motif is green

 
Several Web Surveys Agree: Microsoft Windows Lost Majority Market Share in Its Home Country, Now Below 40% [original]

  
"Old Enough To Remember" when Windows was at over 90%

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Improved BitLocker Support

  
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning live Linux system based on Debian GNU/Linux.

 
today's leftovers

  
Latest From Red Hat Official Site

  
Events, Web Browsers, SSGs, Software Freedom, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: GyroidOS, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.

 
Graphics: Weston 15.0 and Waydroid 1.6.2

  
today's howtos

  
Graphics: Mesa 25.3.6 and GPU News

  
Games: Steam Next Fest, Heroic Games Launcher, Kitten Space Agency

  
Wine 11.3

  
The Wine development release 11.3 is now available

 
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Valnet on SBCs, HexOS, Homelabs and More

  
Applications: Multiplexers, Jellyfin, Timeshift, and More

  
Desktop Environment: GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon

  
NixOS, CachyOS, Other Distributions and Operating Systems

  
A Look at Universal Blue and Bluefin

  
Microsoft's Proprietary Traps: Trying to Exit Windows, Some Dump WSL (Windows With Misused Brand) for Real GNU/Linux

  
Android Leftovers

  
5 of the most lightweight operating systems, ranked by download size

  
Why 2026 is officially the year of the KDE Linux desktop

  
OmegaLinux switches from Ubuntu to Arch in 2026.02.21 release

  
Why you should try these 9 "strange" Linux distros (even if you never switch)

  
Windows users can thank Linux for these 5 essential features

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro

  
It was only a matter of time before a developer decided one of the most challenging Linux distributions needed to be immutable

 
Recent XDA Articles on Proxmox

  
On Free Software, Free Hardware, and the firmware in between

  
When the Free Software movement started in the 1980s

 
Today in Techrights

  
Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication

  
Ardour 9.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.