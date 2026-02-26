Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is a new series looking at the Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux. In this series I’ll examine every aspect of this laptop from a Linux perspective.

The Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus has a price of $629 (that’s not an affiliate link). There’s a $50 early bird discount available which brings the price down to $579. And Chuwi is offering LinuxLinks readers a 13% discount on the purchase price. Use the discount code LinuxAirPlus at the checkout. With both discounts applied, the price is $547.23. For UK readers, this means the laptop costs around £400. There’s also a 14-inch model available (the Chuwi Corebook Air) at a lower price.

In this article, I put the Air Plus through a variety of benchmarks. Most of the tests use the Phoronix Test Suite. Together with the Air Plus, I’ve run the same benchmarks on a few other machines to put the results into context including an 11th generation Intel laptop. Note the N100 machine is much cheaper than the other machines. It’s included simply to put in perspective the performance improvement offered by the higher specification machines.