Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Adwaita Network - modern network manager for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Adwaita Network offers clean WiFi and hotspot management with an Adwaita-native UI.
This is free and open source software.
Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux: Benchmarks - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux. In this series I’ll examine every aspect of this laptop from a Linux perspective.
The Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus has a price of $629 (that’s not an affiliate link). There’s a $50 early bird discount available which brings the price down to $579. And Chuwi is offering LinuxLinks readers a 13% discount on the purchase price. Use the discount code LinuxAirPlus at the checkout. With both discounts applied, the price is $547.23. For UK readers, this means the laptop costs around £400. There’s also a 14-inch model available (the Chuwi Corebook Air) at a lower price.
In this article, I put the Air Plus through a variety of benchmarks. Most of the tests use the Phoronix Test Suite. Together with the Air Plus, I’ve run the same benchmarks on a few other machines to put the results into context including an 11th generation Intel laptop. Note the N100 machine is much cheaper than the other machines. It’s included simply to put in perspective the performance improvement offered by the higher specification machines.
matcha - terminal-based email client - LinuxLinks
matcha is a powerful, feature-rich email client for your terminal.
Built with Go and the Bubble Tea TUI framework, Matcha brings a beautiful, modern email experience to the command line with support for rich content, multiple accounts, and advanced terminal features.
This is free and open source software.
Anteon - eBPF-based Kubernetes Monitoring and Performance Testing platform - LinuxLinks
Anteon (formerly Ddosify) is an eBPF-based Kubernetes Monitoring and Performance Testing platform.
Anteon automatically generates Service Map of your K8s cluster without code instrumentation or sidecars. So you can easily find the bottlenecks in your system. Red lines indicate the high latency between services.
This is free and open source software.