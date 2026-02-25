original
'Bottle' is Back
Last summer (or late spring) I publishes some photographs of 'Bottle', who likes to be bottle-fed and even won't mind patting. Today, after many months, he came back. I can recognise his behaviour and gaze. I missed him. He seems to have grown a bit.
The birds near us are like pets, but we very seldom allow them indoors. They don't belong inside homes.
Earlier today we saw an article about fellow Mancunians who rescue local birds. It seems like birding is seeing a surge after COVID-19 (people forced to appreciate nature, having been separated from commuting routines). █
