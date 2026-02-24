Latest From Red Hat Official Site

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) has become the default architecture for enterprise large-language models (LLM) applications. By grounding models in external knowledge bases, RAG systems can provide accurate, up-to-date responses without the cost and complexity of fine-tuning. In practice, most RAG systems reach production with weak evaluation strategies.

Teams tune embeddings, retrievers, chunking strategies, and prompts—but still rely on manual spot checks, small hand-labeled datasets, or generic LLM-as-a-judge metrics to assess quality. The result: systems that appear to work, but fail silently under real user traffic. So the real question becomes: How do you know your RAG system actually works—and why it fails when it doesn't?