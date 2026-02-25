news
Mobileye and GNU/Linux
India Times ☛ Elektrobit integrates safety-certified Linux OS into Mobileye Drive Level-4 platform
EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications is described as the first open-source operating system assessed to be compliant with automotive functional safety standards. The solution has received a positive technical assessment for ASIL B and SIL2 from TÜV Nord as a safety element out of context (SEooC), based on ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards.
Elektrobit and Mobileye announce collaboration for autonomous vehicle solutions
