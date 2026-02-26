This move turns out to have been a mistake and we are now undoing that part of the decision. The reward money is still gone, there is no bug-bounty, no money for vulnerability reports, but we return to accepting and handling curl vulnerability and security reports on Hackerone. Starting March 1st 2026, this is now (again) the official place to report security problems to the curl project.

This zig-zagging is unfortunate but we do it with the best of intentions. In the curl security team we were naively thinking that since so many projects are already using this setup it should be good enough for us too since we don’t have any particular special requirements. We wrongly thought. Now I instead question how other Open Source projects can use this. It feels like an area and use case for Open Source projects that is under-focused: proper, secure and efficient vulnerability reporting without bug-bounty.