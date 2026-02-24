news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026



Quoting: Windows users can thank Linux for these 5 essential features —

Even though Linux might only hold a tiny part of desktop market share, its influence goes much further than the small number of regular people who use it every day. Most of the infrastructure in the world, such as web servers, run on some form of Linux. Software developers commonly use Linux for their work, and certainly the people who work on Windows are not only aware of Linux, but are intimately familiar with it.

So it should be no surprise that some of these Linux staples have made it into the world's most popular operating system.