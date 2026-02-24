news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026



Quoting: Why you should try these 9 "strange" Linux distros (even if you never switch) —

Most Linux users settle into a stable setup. Pick a distro based on convenience or support, install it once, tweak it slowly, and then try not to think too hard about what is happening under the hood. That is fine, and often sensible, but sometimes, it is worth looking at the edges of the ecosystem, where people are asking stranger questions and building operating systems around them.

What makes many of these distros especially interesting is that some of them do not even treat installation as a required step in the traditional sense. A system might be rebuilt declaratively, provisioned over an API, or dropped onto hardware as an image rather than installed interactively.

These distros are not meant to replace your daily driver in every case. They exist because someone decided that a specific problem mattered enough to redesign the whole system around it (sometimes to an alarming degree). Even if you never install them, they are useful as thought experiments, and in a few cases, they might fit your workflow better than you expect.