posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



Quoting: 4 reasons I can no longer use Linux as my daily driver —

In the battle between Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Google’s ChromeOS, and Linux—I have long chosen Linux. It’s the only one that provides true ownership over my software and complete flexibility to use my computer however I want. There has yet to be an operating system I prefer to power a laptop or desktop PC.

Thing is, I don’t use a laptop or desktop anymore.

Over two years ago, I ditched my laptop for a smartphone that could load up a full Android-based desktop when connected to a lapdock or an external monitor. Linux companies like Canonical and Purism had promised the idea of a single device that could adapt to different form factors, but it was Android that delivered on this vision of convergence.