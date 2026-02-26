news
KDE SC/Qt: Kubuntu Focus, Typhoon, and Qt News
Wired ☛ Review: Kubuntu Focus Zr Gen 1 Linux Laptop
Designing Mankala Logos
While working on the Mankala Next Gen project for Season of KDE, I needed to create two distinct logos: one for the game itself and another for the mankalaengine backend. What started as a straightforward design task in Inkscape quickly became a lesson in SVG optimization when my initial exports ballooned to over 5MB.
Here's how I designed the logos and brought them down to a reasonable file size.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Typhoon weather app clears up with Qt6 port
The forecast is looking Qt for fans of open-source weather app Typhoon, the latest update to which swaps its creaking GTK3 backend for a lithe Qt 6 one. What’s interesting about this change in Typhoon 1.7.x is that it doesn’t impact the UI in any noticeable way. The app still uses a colourful, borderless window with optional transparency, and conveys weather forecast data via stark white text and glyphs.
Qt ☛ New in Qt 6.11: QRangeModel updates and QRangeModelAdapter
When introducing QRangeModel for Qt 6.10 I wrote that we'd try to tackle some limitations in future releases. In Qt 611,
QRangeModelsupports caching ranges like
std::views::filter, and provides a customization point for reading from and writing role-data to items that are not gadgets, objects, or associative containers. The two biggest additions make it possible to safely operate on the underlying model data and structure without using
QAbstractItemModelAPI.
Qt ☛ Qt Widgets to Qt Quick, An Application Journey Part 3
An Approach to Drive the Software Architecture Transition