news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



Quoting: App verification isn't Google's only evil —

Google has proposed a plan to require Android developers to submit to onerous restrictions just to be allowed to publish their applications. These restrictions would impact the publishing of free software on ethical and freedom-respecting repositories like F-Droid. The FSF calls for an end to this practice. We support anyone making appeals to Google to express their disbelief and disappointment that Google would undertake such efforts to undermine software freedom in phones. But, reversal of this proposal is not enough. We must demand more. Google's abusive approach to the Android operating system has only gotten worse in recent years. This latest decision is just one in a long line of choices it has made to rob users of their freedom.

Software freedom is sorely lacking in the "computers in our pockets" we call cell phones. That is why we recently started the Librephone project. As one of the largest corporations on the globe, it is well within Google and its parent company Alphabet's power to use their leverage and capital to bring true computing freedom to millions of devices, thereby setting an example for years to come. If Google still has any intention of holding to their old, retired motto — "don't be evil" — their leadership should make decisions that empower users and support their autonomy, not deprive them of it for a quick buck.

Google already has more than enough money. Android users still don't have their freedom.