Open Hardware/Modding: GyroidOS, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ AMD VEK385 Versal Hey Hi (AI) Edge Gen 2 FPGA evaluation kit plugs directly into a PCIe Gen5/Gen4 slot
AMD has introduced the VEK385 Evaluation Kit built around the Versal Hey Hi (AI) Edge Gen 2 XC2VE3858 SoC FPGA, which combines eight Cortex-A78AE cores, ten Cortex-R52 cores, FPGA fabric with 543,104 LUTs, 144 Hey Hi (AI) Engine-ML v2 tiles (up to 184 INT8 TOPS), 2,064 DSPs, a Mali-G78AE GPU, and an integrated ISP.
CNX Software ☛ GyroidOS virtualization solution aims to secure embedded devices, ease cybersecurity certification
Maintained by Fraunhofer AISEC, GyroidOS is an open-source, multi-arch OS-level virtualization solution designed for embedded devices with hardware security features, and aiming to support security certification processes such as Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15408), DIN SPEC 27070 – IDS Trust Security profile, and IEC-62443 cybersecurity standards. The virtualization layer is based on Linux-specific features like namespaces, cgroups, and capabilities to provide isolation of different guest operating system stacks on top of a single, shared Linux kernel.
This Is the Most Overkill Raspberry Pi 5 Cooler I’ve Ever Built
The Pi 5 is the most powerful Raspberry Pi that is currently on the market, and with the increase in power comes an increase in heat.
It's FOSS ☛ OpenClaw Alternatives That You Can Run on Raspberry Pi Like Devices
You don't need a MacMini for running OpenClaw. These alternative projects can run on SBCs and ESP32 microcontrollers.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC
The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet the organiser of one of the longest-running Raspberry Pi community events
Automation is something a lot of Raspberry Pi enthusiasts are into, but this month’s subject, Richard Kirby, takes it to a whole other level: “My work time is consumed as a test manager at a multinational company that develops and deploys large railway automation systems throughout the world,” he tells us. “The system is largely automated, with signallers and train operators only intervening as needed — this includes automated driving of the trains.”
Tom's Hardware ☛ MIT-developed 3D printer can output a fully functional electric motor in a single process — team only needed to magnetize the linear motor after printing, motors cost just 50 cents each
Most existing extrusion 3D printers can only switch between two different materials, so MIT News reported that the team built their own system and retrofitted to an existing printer. They then used that to build a linear motor in about three hours, which only needed to be magnetized post-printing to become fully functional. More importantly, the final product worked just as well or even better than those that were built using traditional manufacturing methods, and the total cost in materials amounted to just about 50 cents.
Dark Reading ☛ Enigma Cipher Device Still Holds Secrets for Cyber Pros
The Enigma machine was created by German Arthur Scherbius in 1918 as a way to protect sensitive information coming across telegraph lines for banks and business. A quirky-looking typewriter, it could be used to code and decode messages easily. Scherbius's device was subsequently nationalized and modified by the Nazis to add even more complexity to the cryptography, and was used with wild success in the German war effort — until 1932, when Polish cryptographers secretly broke the code. The Polish team didn't share their findings until 1939, when it was given to British Intelligence and sent to The Government Code and Cipher School at Bletchley Park, where it was put to work against the Nazi army and is credited as a huge contributor to the Allied Forces victory.
Chris Aldrich ☛ Rubber Grommet Repair on Remington Super-Riters and Standards
As rubber replacement is one of the necessary and sometimes more finnicky parts of typewriter restoration, I thought it would be useful to write up the details of a small recent repair for others as well as my future self.
The Arcade Blogger ☛ Taito Space Invaders Restoration 1
I haven’t acquired any new cabinets for some time now. In fact, I’ve thinned the herd significantly over the past couple of years, after downsizing my living arrangements. So much so, that I’m down to three key cabinets from twelve. These are ones that I really want to keep long term. You can’t take them with you!
So a recent arcade raid (more on that in a future post) turned up a nice Taito upright Space Invaders. I had no intention, or space for that matter, to take on another project, but it struck me in all my years of collecting, I’ve never owned a Space Invaders cabinet.