today's leftovers

Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source graphics drivers Mesa 26.0.1 released with various bug fixes and a security fix | GamingOnLinux
Developer Eric Engestrom announced the Mesa 26.0.1 update for open source graphics drivers, the first set of bug-fixes for the latest release.
Games
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Lutris 0.5.22 added Steam Family Sources & New Game Runners
Lutris, the free open-source game manager for Linux, released new 0.5.20 in last week and then 0.5.22 today. This version added few new sources to manage more games, and more and updated runners with ability to run more games.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Dynamic Music Pill adds slick media controls to the GNOME panel
Add animated media controls to your GNOME panel or dock with Dynamic Music Pill, a slick GNOME Shell extension showing album art, waveforms and track info.
Distributions and Operating Systems
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku to mentor interns in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026
Haiku is proud to once again be part of the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code. Over the summer, new contributors will work on improving Haiku and related applications, with help from our mentor team. Surveillance Giant Google gives the participants a stipend, which allows them to work full-time on the project without the need to find another job.
Debian Family
Kali Linux ☛ Kali & LLM: macOS with Claude Desktop GUI & Anthropic Sonnet LLM
This post will focus on an alternative method of using Kali Linux, moving beyond direct terminal command execution. Instead, we will leverage a Large Language Model (LLM) to translate “natural language” descriptions of desired actions into technical commands. Achieving this setup requires the integration of three distinct systems: [...]
