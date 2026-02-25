news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2026



Quoting: In Memory of Robert Kaye – Quick Fixes —

I interviewed Robert back in 2017 because he was going to deliver the opening keynote at Akademy that year. He was one of the funniest and most authentic people I have ever met, full of wonderful stories and daring ideas.

His “Amazon Cake” story is legendary, hilarious and eyeopening—an obligatory read for those community projects that want to learn how to shake down tech corps using their software.

Robert, you will be sorely missed, but your work lives on. Rest in peace, you legend.