news
Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Mississippi Hospital System Closes All Clinics After Ransomware Attack
A ransomware attack forced the University of Mississippi Medical Center to close all of its roughly three dozen clinics around the state and cancel elective procedures.
-
Security Week ☛ Recent RoundCube Webmail Vulnerability Exploited in Attacks
Patched in December 2025, the exploited flaw leads to XSS attacks via the animate tags in SVG documents.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel-rt and openssl), Debian (ca-certificates, chromium, gegl, glib2.0, libvpx, modsecurity-crs, nova, and pillow), Fedora (chromium, mingw-libpng, mupdf, python-pyasn1, python-PyMuPDF, python-uv-build, python3.13, qpdfview, rust-ambient-id, uv, and zathura-pdf-mupdf), Mageia (freerdp, gnutls, and libvpx), Red Hat (butane and grafana-pcp), SUSE (chromedriver, chromium, cockpit-repos, firefox, kernel, libpng16, postgresql16, postgresql17, postgresql18, python, python311-nltk, snpguest, ucode-intel-20260210, vexctl, and xen), and Ubuntu (djvulibre, evolution-data-server, linux-lowlatency, linux-xilinx, and u-boot).
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ User accidentally gains control of over 6,700 robot vacuums while tinkering with their own device to enable control with a PlayStation controller — security flaw reveals floor plans and live video feeds
An Hey Hi (AI) strategist used Claude Code to reverse engineer his robot vacuum and control it with a PlayStation controller, but it accidentally gave him control of thousands of similar devices spread all across the world.
-
Security Week ☛ Romanian Hacker Pleads Guilty to Selling Access to US State Network
Catalin Dragomir admitted in a US court to selling access to an Oregon state government office’s network.
-
Security Week ☛ Hundreds of FortiGate Firewalls Hacked in AI-Powered Attacks: AWS
Threat actors relying on Hey Hi (AI) have been exploiting exposed ports and weak credentials to take over FortiGate devices.
-
Security Week ☛ Autonomous Hey Hi (AI) Agents Provide New Class of Supply Chain Attack
While this campaign targets crypto wallets and steals money, the methodology has far wider potential that could be used by other attackers.
-
Security Week ☛ US Healthcare Diagnostic Firm Says 140,000 Affected by Data Breach
The Everest ransomware group has taken credit for a hacker attack on Vikor Scientific, now called Vanta Diagnostics.
-
SANS ☛ Another day, another malicious JPEG, (Mon, Feb 23rd)
In his last two diaries, Xavier discussed recent malware campaigns that download JPEG files with embedded malicious payload