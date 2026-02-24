A Look at Universal Blue and Bluefin

Linux as a desktop operating system has largely been framed as exciting, nimble, and endlessly tweakable. Those descriptions aren't wrong, but that's not what everyone needs from their OS, especially if you're just trying to get stuff done. This is why users will sacrifice things like privacy and control by using something like Windows; people want a familiar experience that works how they expect it to, not necessarily in the best way that gives the most options.

The answer for these users posed by the Universal Blue project comes in the form of Bluefin, a Linux operating system that's based on Fedora Silverblue. It comes with a ton of very specific, curated defaults that have convinced me that "boring" distros of this type are the future of Linux on the desktop.