Canonical on Buzzwords, "6 commands to clean up your Ubuntu system from the terminal"

Keeping your computer free of digital clutter is an important part of maintenance, while also making sure you always have space for new files and programs. Here are some simple commands that will let you clean up your Ubuntu system from the terminal, no GUI required—well, with one exception.

Note that in most cases, these commands will work on any Debian-based system. I tested them on both an Ubuntu install, as well as a Linux Mint machine. On both systems, I gained a lot of space, a lot more than I expected, in fact.