today's leftovers

New PC gamers will tell you the game begins when you boot it up for the first time. Veteran PC gamers will tell you the game begins when you open up IsThereAnyDeal. With so many websites selling Steam keys, there's usually one website that has it on a deep discount, as long as it's a few months old. Even if Steam hasn't got it on sale, there are always sites like GOG and Humble Bundle you can check out.

However, what if you could browse the deals from the comfort of your own terminal and look incredibly cool doing so? If that sounds like something you're after, you need to check out Dealve, an amazing terminal app that lets you look for games in a minimal but sleek UI.