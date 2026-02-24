news
today's leftovers
-
Games
-
XDA ☛ Dealve finds the lowest price for PC games in your terminal, and it looks incredibly sleek
New PC gamers will tell you the game begins when you boot it up for the first time. Veteran PC gamers will tell you the game begins when you open up IsThereAnyDeal. With so many websites selling Steam keys, there's usually one website that has it on a deep discount, as long as it's a few months old. Even if Steam hasn't got it on sale, there are always sites like GOG and Humble Bundle you can check out.
However, what if you could browse the deals from the comfort of your own terminal and look incredibly cool doing so? If that sounds like something you're after, you need to check out Dealve, an amazing terminal app that lets you look for games in a minimal but sleek UI.
-
Programming/Development
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
HowTo Geek ☛ The 6 test patterns that real-world Bash scripts actually use
Bash, and other shells like zsh, support several test operators that you can use to check conditions: whether something is a file, or if one number is larger than another, for example. These tests are very useful and will likely feature in most shell scripts you write.
Discover how to use these operators with examples from real-world shell scripts.
-
-
-