posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2026



Quoting: This KDE add-on brought Home Assistant controls to my Linux desktop —

For the most part, smart home software really isn't aimed at desktops. Most of the default applications are either exclusively available for mobile devices, or their PC OS versions are very lacking.

Home Assistant does offer a nice web portal you can use, but that isn't quite as convenient as I'd like.

That is where an open-source project, Plasma Home Assistant, comes in.