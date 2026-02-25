news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 480
This week we focus on your feedback! Questions about NextCloud, questions about best practices for remote storage, and of course the latest headlines from JT!
-
-
Paul Smith ☛ Introducing jjq, a local merge queue for jj
I've long felt that jj is a nice fit with agentic coding patterns. jj's core model, different from Git, that the working copy is always committed, and revisions are mutable and easily reordered, rebased, and modified, aligns well with the slightly chaotic world of agents making spikes, refactoring, writing plans, trying things that wind up in dead ends and backtracking, etc. I never worry that an agent is going to make a hash of my repo, because I (or it) can always undo or inspect the op log and restore the repo to a known-good state.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #26.04: git chaneglog, hard links and inodes, self-hosting tools and more
Self-hosting is the way to go.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ OneURL: An Open-Source Linktree Alternative You Can Self-host
OneURL delivers on its core promise: one URL, all your links, with better analytics than Linktree's free tier and the freedom to self-host.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Australia's Cyber Agency Releases Azul, an Open Source Malware Analysis Repository
Think of it as a searchable, automated knowledge base for malware.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ decomplexification continued
Last spring I wrote a blog post about our ongoing work in the background to gradually simplify the curl source code over time.
This is a follow-up: a status update of what we have done since then and what comes next.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Haki Benita ☛ Row Locks With Joins Can Produce Surprising Results in PostgreSQL
Here's a database riddle: you have two tables with data connected by a foreign key. The foreign key field is set as not null and the constraint is valid and enforced. You execute a query that joins these two tables and you get no results! How is that possible? We thought it wasn't possible, but a recent incident revealed an edge case we never thought about.
In this article I show how under some circumstances row locks with joins can produce surprising results, and suggest ways to prevent it.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Matt Stein ☛ Eleventy Rebuild
I’m finally launching a brand new Eleventy site at this domain, combining my shy Kirby blog with the former Astro site. It could be a mess for a little bit particularly if you’re an RSS reader, and I apologize in advance. You’ll probably notice some “new” posts I merged in from the old side blog.
-
Andre Alves Garzia ☛ Building your own blogging tools is a fun journey
In my case, what prevented me from posting more was not how long my SSG took to rebuild my site, but the friction between wanting to post and having the post written. What tools to use, how to handle file uploads, etc.
So I begun to optmising and developing tools for helping me with that.
-
-
Funding
-
Unicorn Media ☛ How ‘Sandwich Money’ Can Keep Independent FOSS Reporting Alive
For the price of a sandwich, you can help keep FOSS journalism free -- in every sense of the word.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
LWN ☛ GNU Awk 5.4.0 released
Version 5.4.0 of GNU awk (gawk) has been released. This is a major release with a change in gawk's default regular-expression matcher: it now uses MinRX as the default regular-expression engine.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
SPDX Cryptographic Algorithm List: February 2026 Update
The SPDX Cryptographic Algorithm List now includes 120+ algorithms and 7 properties. The community is growing, the roadmap is clear, and the list is moving toward the SPDX website. Here is the February 2026 update.
-