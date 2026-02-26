news
today's howtos
-
Linuxize ☛ PHP Error Reporting: Enable, Display, and Log Errors
Step-by-step instructions for configuring PHP error reporting. Covers error levels, display_errors, error_log, php.ini settings, and runtime configuration with error_reporting().
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 is a powerful, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution — and if you need a reliable, open-source disc-burning tool to go with it, Brasero is one of the best choices available.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Mail on Debian 13
Privacy is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. With data breaches, corporate email surveillance, and government overreach becoming daily headlines, millions of users are switching to encrypted alternatives. Proton Mail is one of the most trusted names in private email, offering Swiss-based end-to-end encryption that keeps your messages out of the wrong hands.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVAS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Network security is not optional — it is a responsibility. Whether you manage a single Ubuntu server or an entire enterprise infrastructure, knowing what vulnerabilities exist in your environment is the first step toward defending it.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 has emerged as a powerful, enterprise-grade platform for professionals seeking stability and performance. Designers and UI/UX developers working within this ecosystem often need access to Figma, the collaborative design tool that has revolutionized the way teams create interfaces, prototypes, and design systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ELK Stack on Debian 13
Managing logs across multiple servers can quickly turn into a chaotic, time-consuming mess — especially as infrastructure scales. That is exactly why the ELK Stack has become the go-to solution for system administrators and DevOps engineers worldwide.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenMRS on Debian 13
Managing patient records efficiently is one of the most critical challenges in modern healthcare. For hospitals, clinics, and community health centers—particularly in developing regions—proprietary Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems often carry licensing fees that are simply unaffordable.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Morphosis on AlmaLinux 10
Document conversion on GNU/Linux has always been a power move. But for years, doing it well meant wrestling with Pandoc’s command-line syntax — flags, format strings, and output paths all typed by hand. Morphosis changes that entirely.
-