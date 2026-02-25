news
Games: FINAL FANTASY VII, Dungeons of DUSK, and More
Discord delay global rollout of age verification to improve transparency and add more options | GamingOnLinux
In the ongoing crazy saga of the internet getting gated behind new age verification laws, Discord are putting on the brakes temporarily.
FINAL FANTASY VII arrives on GOG with a new edition live on Steam too | GamingOnLinux
Square Enix today released their slightly upgraded version of FINAL FANTASY VII, along with making it available on GOG too. The original version has been renamed to "FINAL FANTASY VII (2013)", and has be hidden for purchase on Steam with this newer version completely replacing it. However previous buyers on Steam have access to both.
Fanatical's Play on the Go Elite Collection Bundle for Feb 2026 has some gems in it | GamingOnLinux
Want some more games to fill up your handheld with like the Steam Deck or Legion Go? Check out the new Fanatical Play on the Go Elite Collection.
Death Stranding 2 PC specs have been revealed, along with a "Portable" preset for handhelds | GamingOnLinux
We now have the official PC specifications released for Death Stranding 2 and they actually seem pretty reasonable, so plenty of people should be fine. I was a bit worried, given how many games release in such a poor state.
Use your train to smash bandits into a cliff in the updated Fogpiercer demo | GamingOnLinux
Your train is your deck in Fogpiercer, with an updated demo available in Steam Next Fest this is a turn-based strategy game worth your time.
Inspired by the classic DOOM RPG, the Dungeons of DUSK demo is out now | GamingOnLinux
Taking the retro FPS Dusk and turning it into a retro dungeon crawler with a big sprawling skill tree - Dungeons of DUSK has a demo out now.
Battling castles on wheels? Wanderburg might be my new favourite thing | GamingOnLinux
Wanderburg is nuts. A roguelike where you build up a castle on wheels (or legs) and battle through various locations and it instantly hooked me. It's not too often that I very quickly go back to a Steam store page to click add to wishlist, follow and manually move it right near the top of my Steam wishlist, but Wanderburg is genuinely great.
Vampire Crawlers from the Vampire Survivor dev is promising but not quite there yet | GamingOnLinux
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors has a demo out now for Steam Next Fest, and I've given it a run through to see the chaos.