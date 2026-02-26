news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: LibreOffice and Switching to European tech companies
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Hyperlink dialog improvements from Siddhi Salunkhe
As part of the Outreachy programme, which aims to bring a wider variety of people into the tech industry, Siddhi Salunkhe has been working on improvements to the LibreOffice hyperlink dialog box. It now has standard tabs, and will be easier to maintain going forward.
FSF / Software Freedom
-
Lee Peterson ☛ Switching to European tech companies
I don’t think I need to point out why having data in America is a bad idea with the current administration so a move to more of a European company base is looking like more and more a good idea for those of us this side of the pond. I have been reviewing my tech stack and have an initial version of what it might look like.
