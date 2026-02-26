news
Web Browsers and DNSSEC Picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Matthias Zöchling ☛ Breaking points
How well a site fares also depends on the underlying technology. If you are lucky, the server already returns your requested content in the retrieved HTML.
On the other hand, if you have to wait for a large JavaScript file to get requested, downloaded, parsed, and executed, so that it then hopefully will fetch actual content, there’s a chance some step along the way won’t be successful, especially on a slow connection. As a result, you may be starring at a blank page indefinitely, usually without any information that something went wrong.
Put simply, I have a feeling that the “HTML” you got looks like this, courtesy of insert name of JavaScript framework: [...]
Kevin McDonald ☛ HTTP/2 From Scratch: Part 2
In the previous post, we successfully performed the TLS handshake and sent our 24-byte connection preface. To the server, we now look like a valid HTTP/2 client. But as soon as that preface is sent, the server starts talking back in a language we haven’t yet taught our Go code to understand.
While HTTP/1.1 communicated in lines of text separated by newlines, HTTP/2 communicates in frames. Every single interaction from here on out (settings, headers, data, and keepalive pings) happens inside of a frame. To progress, we need to build a parser that can slice into these binary packets and make sense of the bits inside.
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Introducing Tsjoch
Before algorithms decided what you should read, people shared ideas on blogs and personal websites. They wrote for the love of writing. Readers found them through word of mouth, blogrolls, and RSS feeds. That is the world in which I fell in love with the internet and I would love to bring it back.
That world still exists, it's just harder to find. tsjo.ch is a directory of hand-picked RSS feeds, organized by topic and curated by real people. No algorithms, no ads, no engagement metrics. Just good writing, discovered the old-fashioned way.
This is my personal project that I built to solve this problem.
Standards/Consortia
APNIC ☛ Towards an industry best practice for DNSSEC automation
So what? Why care about DNSSEC adoption anyway? It isn’t the first thing to fail despite great expectations, and it sure won’t be the last.
Well, we should care. Because it’s not about DNSSEC in itself. It’s about fencing off real threats to data authenticity and integrity (like DNS spoofing, BGP hijacking, and so on) and, in doing so, raising Internet security on a larger scale. So, we’d better get interested in the shape of DNSSEC’s adoption curve, and in the causes that keep it from being steeper.
