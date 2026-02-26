Web Browsers and DNSSEC Picks

How well a site fares also depends on the underlying technology. If you are lucky, the server already returns your requested content in the retrieved HTML.

On the other hand, if you have to wait for a large JavaScript file to get requested, downloaded, parsed, and executed, so that it then hopefully will fetch actual content, there’s a chance some step along the way won’t be successful, especially on a slow connection. As a result, you may be starring at a blank page indefinitely, usually without any information that something went wrong.

Put simply, I have a feeling that the “HTML” you got looks like this, courtesy of insert name of JavaScript framework: [...]