news
Wine 11.3
-
Wine 11.3
The Wine development release 11.3 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Mono engine updated to version 11.0.0
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.19.
- Improved FIR filter in DirectSound.
- More optimizations in PDB loading.
- Light theme renamed to Aero for compatibility.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.3.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
-
Wine 11.3 released with vkd3d and Mono upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.3 is here bringing more compatibility fixes for running Windows apps and games on Linux systems.