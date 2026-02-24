Tux Machines

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 Is Out to Improve Custom Tiling, Networks Widget, and More

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

Wine 11.3

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2026

Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
Ken Starks once wrote here every week
Security and blobs, by Alex Oliva (GNU Linux-Libre)
Reprinted with permission from Alex Oliva
Despite Problems at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and SLAPPs From London, the UK Remains a Decent Place to Do Journalism [original]
Let's face is, the media is universally (globally) under attack
 
Graphics: Mesa 25.3.6 and GPU News
Games: Steam Next Fest, Heroic Games Launcher, Kitten Space Agency
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux also
Open Hardware/Modding: Valnet on SBCs, HexOS, Homelabs and More
Applications: Multiplexers, Jellyfin, Timeshift, and More
Desktop Environment: GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon
NixOS, CachyOS, Other Distributions and Operating Systems
A Look at Universal Blue and Bluefin
Microsoft's Proprietary Traps: Trying to Exit Windows, Some Dump WSL (Windows With Misused Brand) for Real GNU/Linux
The FairPhone Gen 6 will 'soon' get Android 16
5 of the most lightweight operating systems, ranked by download size
The secret is assembly language. Every line of KolibriOS
Why 2026 is officially the year of the KDE Linux desktop
These are the circles in which KDE Plasma appears in 2026
OmegaLinux switches from Ubuntu to Arch in 2026.02.21 release
Based on Lubuntu until now, OmegaLinux is taking a huge step forward with yesterday's release
Why you should try these 9 "strange" Linux distros (even if you never switch)
Most Linux users settle into a stable setup
Windows users can thank Linux for these 5 essential features
Even though Linux might only hold a tiny part of desktop market share
Fedora Pocketblue Remix is an atomic Linux distro for mobile devices (phones and tablets)
Fedora Pocketblue Remix is a mobile Linux distribution designed to let you run Fedora on a smartphone or tablet
Free and Open Source Software
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro
It was only a matter of time before a developer decided one of the most challenging Linux distributions needed to be immutable
Recent XDA Articles on Proxmox
On Free Software, Free Hardware, and the firmware in between
When the Free Software movement started in the 1980s
Curating the News, a Community-Powered Endeavour [original]
We're happy to say our community continues to grow and we get more people involved
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
BSD and Linux Kernel Space
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux Devices, 3D Printing, Retro
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and "Interim Computer Museum"
today's howtos
This one tool will help you master the Android terminal emulator Termux
Interview with Øyvind Kolås, GIMP developer
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software
Looking for the best Linux window manager? Here’s how I rank them
On the surface, most Linux window managers look deceptively similar
4 Debian-based Linux distros that are better than Debian
Debian Linux is a tried-and-true choice for getting a Linux device up and running
After years of using GNOME, this is the desktop I switched to instead
I did not switch from GNOME because I woke up one morning craving change
The "Windows vs. Linux" debate is a waste of time: Here’s a better approach
Linux fans love to position Linux as the mortal enemy of Windows
Why Linux is the best place to learn coding
Linux might be the best OS to start your programming journey in
I finally fixed my Linux laptop’s constant fan noise — it wasn’t the hardware
For a few months now, whenever I launch my browser, my laptop gets so loud you'd think it's compiling the Linux kernel
This opinionated desktop setup finally cured my distro-hopping problem
Distro-hopping is not uncommon in the Linux ecosystem
I install these 7 CLI tools on every Linux system
Most people treat a fresh Linux installation as a clean slate
Forget Linux Mint. These distros are the only way to switch
This is the Linux distro you should try first
Review: The Guix package manager 1.5.0
This week I'd like to talk about Guix
KMyMoney 5.2.2 released
The KMyMoney 5.2.2 release contains numerous bug fixes and improvements to enhance stability
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
Tiny Core v17.0
Team Tiny Core is proud to announce the release of Core v17.0
Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools
ParrotSec released Parrot 7.1 today as the latest stable update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing that introduces new and updated tools.
Science is the Root of Free Software [original]
It's hardly surprising that some of the loudest opponents of Software Freedom and its luminaries also disregard or bend facts
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026
The 280th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 22nd, 2026.
Not Tolerating Intolerance [original]
Intolerance is a big problem
Working With Plants [original]
Our 'offices' are simple and fun to work in
Everything Down to the Basics [original]
Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community [original]
Maybe those additional projects can become a "gift" to the community as it turns 22
today's leftovers
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers
today's howtos
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
Free and Open Source Software
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
