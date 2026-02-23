news
Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes
The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.
Firefox 148 also improves support for screen readers accessing mathematical formulas embedded in PDF documents, support for viewer local weather on the New Tab page, and a new “Suggestions from Firefox” option in Search > Address bar settings to get suggestions from the Web related to your search.