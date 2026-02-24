news
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Binding port 0 to avoid port collisions
It's common to spin up a server in a test so that you can do full end-to-end requests of it. It's a very important sort of test, to make sure things work all together. Most of the work I do is in complex web backends, and there's so much risk of not having all the request processing and middleware and setup exactly the same in a mock test... you must do at least some end-to-end tests or you're making a gamble that's going to bite you.
peppe8o ☛ How to Use Tailscale on Raspberry PI with Docker (and Secure Remote Access to Your Home LAN)
Last Updated on 23rd February 2026 by peppe8o This tutorial will show you how to deploy Tailscale on Raspberry PI computer boards as a Docker container, giving your smartphone (or any Tailscale device) full access to your LAN services like Home Assistant, NAS, routers, and self-hosted apps.
Kevin McDonald ☛ IRC Log: The Cloud Scale Incident
An archived log from the #dev-help channel on the Freenode (RIP) afterlife network.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on Fedora 43
Yarn is one of the most trusted JavaScript package managers in the developer ecosystem. Whether you’re building a React app, a Node.js REST Hey Hi (AI) or managing a full-stack monorepo, Yarn keeps your dependencies fast, deterministic, and secure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Tomcat on AlmaLinux 10
Apache Tomcat is the gold standard Java servlet container for deploying enterprise-grade web applications, and pairing it with AlmaLinux 10 gives you one of the most stable, production-ready stacks available on any GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ownCloud on Debian 13
Privacy is no longer a feature. It is a requirement. As cloud storage subscriptions grow more expensive and data breaches continue making headlines, more system administrators and developers are turning to self-hosted solutions. ownCloud is one of the most trusted open-source file synchronization and sharing platforms available today — and for good reason.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zed Code Editor on Linux Mint 22
If you’ve been searching for a faster, leaner alternative to VS Code that actually feels native on GNU/Linux — Zed is worth your full attention. Built entirely in Rust and rendered through the GPU, the Zed code editor delivers a development experience that’s both blazingly quick and elegantly minimal.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PrestaShop on Debian 13
Running your own e-commerce store on a self-managed GNU/Linux server gives you control that no shared hosting plan ever will. PrestaShop is one of the most powerful open-source shopping cart platforms available today — and pairing it with Debian 13 (codenamed Trixie) creates a rock-solid foundation for any online business.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on Linux Mint 22
Managing IT infrastructure without a proper system in place quickly turns into a nightmare. Tickets get lost, hardware assets go untracked, and support teams waste hours chasing down information that should be at their fingertips. GLPI solves all of that — for free.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Certbot on Debian 13
Running your website without HTTPS in 2025 is a serious mistake. Browsers display alarming “Not Secure” warnings, Surveillance Giant Google pushes HTTP sites lower in search rankings, and visitors have every reason to leave the moment they see that flag. The fix is straightforward — and free.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Debian 13
Losing your data without a backup is one of the most painful experiences a GNU/Linux user can face. Whether it’s a failed update, a dying hard drive, or an accidental format, the damage can be irreversible — unless you had a solid backup strategy in place.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Allow Root SSH Login on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Restart Docker on Ubuntu 26.04
Linuxize ☛ rm Cheatsheet
Quick reference for removing files and directories safely with rm in Linux
Linuxize ☛ Linux patch Command: Apply Diff Files
The patch command applies diff files to original files in Linux. This guide covers basic usage, strip paths, dry run, backup, and reversing patches with examples.
Make Use Of ☛ I freed up 14GB on my SSD using this quick Linux clean up
My downloads folder was embarrassing. Not broken or dangerous, just quietly chaotic in a way I had normalized.
My Linux system was fine. It's Debian-based, stable, updated, fast, with no weird kernel drama or mysterious crashes. It booted, worked, and got out of my way. The kind of setup I usually brag about. But my Downloads folder? Unhinged.