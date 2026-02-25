Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 improves the Custom Tiling feature to correctly respect key repeat, improves the Networks widget to show a more appropriate icon in the panel or system tray when Wi-Fi is disabled, and improves animation performance by leaning more heavily on the Wayland Presentation Time protocol.

Coming four months after Clonezilla Live 3.3, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of February 20th, 2026, and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

While Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and Linux kernel 5.15 LTS are both set to reach the end of their supported life in December 2026, with a total of six and five years of support, respectively, some of the other kernels will be supported for a bit longer.

