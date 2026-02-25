news
Linux 6.18 and Several LTS Kernels Are Getting Extended Long-Term Support
At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.
While Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and Linux kernel 5.15 LTS are both set to reach the end of their supported life in December 2026, with a total of six and five years of support, respectively, some of the other kernels will be supported for a bit longer.