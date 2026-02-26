news
Fwupd 2.0.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub
Fwupd 2.0.20 adds support for upgrading the firmware on the HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub, PixArt PJP274 (Framework laptop), as well as several new Jabra GNP devices, support for changing AMD UMA carveout size, and the ability to warn users if they’re using the blocked-firmware functionality.
This release also speeds up the calculation of the cab checksum by about 21 percent, adds support for verifying the uncompressed size when decompressing CAB files, disables the UEFI plugins on 32-bit x86 systems, and adds support for honoring polkit authentication for the emulation tag when modifying a device.