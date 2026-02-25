news

Feb 25, 2026



I'm still using this 30-year-old Linux backup tool, and you should too

Creating backups of my files has always been a hassle for me, and I've lost a lot of data on multiple occasions because of it. Turns out it's because I was working hard instead of smart. Instead of copy-pasting folders between my PC and external drive, I could just use a tool that sends over only the file changes. It takes seconds to back up files with this approach and I can do it by running a single command.

Remote Sync or rsync is a free and open-source program that has been around since 1996, and it's now a standard for Linux systems. It is a command-line tool designed for copying files and directories between two points.

Basically, it lets you copy files or directories between two locations incrementally. Unlike copy utilities like cp, it doesn't copy the entirety of the file every time. It can compare changes between a file in two places and only transfer the changes, significantly cutting down on bandwidth and transfer times.