Slop Versus Free Software and Free Software Combatting Slop ("AI" Scammers, Plagiarism, Plunder)

Various forms of tools, colloquially known as "AI", have been rapidly pervading all aspects of open-source development. Many developers are embracing LLM tools for code creation and review. Some project maintainers complain about suffering from a deluge of slop-laden pull requests, as well as fabricated bug and security reports. Too many projects are reeling from scraperbot attacks that effectively DDoS important infrastructure. But an AI bot flaming an open-source maintainer was not on our bingo card for 2026; that seemed a bit too far-fetched. However, it appears that is just what happened recently after a project rejected a bot-driven pull request.

At least on the surface, it appears that an AI agent had gone on the attack against a Matplotlib maintainer for a rejected pull request—though how much autonomy it truly had, and who is behind the bot, is unknown. Some skepticism that the bot is operating entirely on its own is more than warranted. It is possible that a person is orchestrating the bot's actions more directly than it claims, but the bot's responses seem to be within the capabilities of current AI agents.