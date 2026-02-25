news
Firefox 149 Enters Beta with Split View, More Robust HTTP/3 Upload Performance
Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The split view can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.
Firefox 149 also promises to increase the robustness of HTTP/3 upload performance for unstable network conditions, improve the built-in spell-checking feature by making it easier to add dictionaries, change the Network settings into Proxy settings, and update the browser layout settings.