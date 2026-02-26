news
Tails 7.5 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Updated Tor Client and Tor Browser
Shipping with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.7 anonymous web browser with a simplified home page and Tor client 0.4.9.5, the Tails 7.5 release introduces support for installing the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email client as additional software to improve its security, which requires Persistent Storage’s Additional Software feature.
The latest version of Mozilla Thunderbird is installed automatically from your Persistent Storage each time you start Tails if you decide to install Mozilla Thunderbird as additional software. To confirm that Mozilla Thunderbird was installed as additional software, you will see a Thunderbird Migration dialog when you start it.