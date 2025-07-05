This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts

news

The Release Team is happy to announce, that Papers will be the default Document Viewer starting with GNOME 49. This comes after a Herculean effort of the Papers maintainers and contributors that started about four years ago. The inclusion into GNOME Core was lately only blocked by missing screen-reader support, which is now ready to be merged. Papers is a fork of Evince motivated by a faster pace of development.

Papers is not just a GTK 4 port but also brings new features like a better document annotations and support for mobile form factors. It is currently maintained by Pablo Correa Gomez, Qiu Wenbo, Markus Göllnitz, and lbaudin.