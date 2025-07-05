Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma

news

Quite often, I look back and reminisce about what could have happened. If Unity stayed. If Canonical chose Plasma or MATE or whatever. This can and should still happen. Plasma is the best desktop, hands down, and making it default on the most popular distro would and will revolutionize the Linux world. It should be the interface that Windows people see when they migrate over. Especially since SteamOS also uses Plasma behind the scenes.

Canonical still has a chance to do it. Will it happen? I don't know. But it would be nice if Ubuntu flexed its muscles and uses its influence to make a real change. Otherwise, it risks becoming a rather milquetoast, forgettable idea that will be, 20-30 years from now, remembered as one of the early pioneers of Linux. But it will be the likes of Steam carrying the torch forward.

Once, CentOS and openSUSE were mega names in the distro world. For many various reasons, they have lost their shine and impact. Ubuntu may yet fall prey to the same destiny. In my opinion, this hinges quite heavily on the architectural decisions Canonical makes. It's already set itself back immensely by deprecating Unity, by succumbing to the pressure over Upstart and Mir. It chose mediocre over right. Now, once again, it faces a major test, and it has a real chance to break free and make a stand. Ubuntu with Plasma. Wouldn't require much work, either, as Kubuntu is already a thing. Ah, a thing to see. Rant over, see ya.