posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: chugging along - KDE Blogs —

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we continued polishing up Plasma 6.4 in response to feedback. There’s also lots of work to report improving the UI for Plasma 6.5 in a few months, as well as work on larger topics happening in the background that’s still in progress. Stay tuned!