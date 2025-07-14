news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously | ZDNET —

There are some Linux distributions that were created for specific purposes. There are those for creating multimedia, developing software, network routing, ethical hacking, general use, and everything in between.

And then there are some distributions that can easily serve multiple purposes.

When I think of ParrotOS, I generally think of security: forensics, penetration testing, etc. I've used ParrotOS for similar purposes before, but always neglected to test the Home edition.