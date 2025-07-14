news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature —

The KDE Plasma desktop, a well-established desktop environment in the Linux and BSD world, has a built-in clipboard history manager. In the KDE desktop, it's just labeled "Clipboard" but in KDE development the software has the nickname "Klipper." For the sake of clarity and avoiding wordiness, that's what I'm going to call it from now.

A clipboard, in operating systems, refers to the software that holds whatever text or media you've copied. It keeps that data in memory for you to paste as you need it, and more advanced "clipboard managers" like Klipper let you see and re-copy items you copied in the past. It'll usually give you options to otherwise use or manipulate what you copied, too.

To use Klipper, you can hit the keyboard shortcut Meta+V, and then either click on or hit Enter on the item you want, and it'll become available for pasting from your clipboard.