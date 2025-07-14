KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature

Tux Machines

(Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.

GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature

Quoting: KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature —

The KDE Plasma desktop, a well-established desktop environment in the Linux and BSD world, has a built-in clipboard history manager. In the KDE desktop, it's just labeled "Clipboard" but in KDE development the software has the nickname "Klipper." For the sake of clarity and avoiding wordiness, that's what I'm going to call it from now.

A clipboard, in operating systems, refers to the software that holds whatever text or media you've copied. It keeps that data in memory for you to paste as you need it, and more advanced "clipboard managers" like Klipper let you see and re-copy items you copied in the past. It'll usually give you options to otherwise use or manipulate what you copied, too.

To use Klipper, you can hit the keyboard shortcut Meta+V, and then either click on or hit Enter on the item you want, and it'll become available for pasting from your clipboard.

This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
 
KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature
If you're familiar with Windows 10 and 11's Clipboard History feature
The Restart Project releases the "End of Windows 10 toolkit" to help communities move over to Linux
The Restart Project, which is working hard at teaching people how to switch from Windows 10 to Linux
Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5
It has been nearly two years since I last tried running openSUSE's MicroOS edition
The hunt for a perfect laptop continues
This isn’t the first time I’ve blogged about the dearth of truly great PC laptops out there
NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board
The board supports multiple operating systems including Debian, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hlFirefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl
The issue had two causes
HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025
The 248th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 13th, 2025.
I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative
If you've researched gaming on Linux lately
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them
Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source
In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works
I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support
Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems
Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC
Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10
With the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, Canonical plans to achieve a fully functional desktop session on the RISC-V architecture.
GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More
The GStreamer project released the first development version of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
NethServer 8.5
Release notes - Distribution Release
DebEX KDE Plasma based on Debian Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) with Refracta Snapshot and Calamares Installer :: Build 250707
NEWS 250707 about DebEX KDE Plasma – a Refracta Build
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
MocaccinoOS v1.8.3
The team hopes you enjoy our effort
Linux Kamarada 15.6: integrated to your smartphone and complete with utilities
Linux Kamarada 15.6 is ready for everyone to use!
KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.16 as the latest update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries for Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
The price of software freedom is eternal politics
The new fork of the X.org X11 server is conservative… and we don't mean just technologically conservative.
Release of Wine 10.12
Wine 10.12
Leak reveals Samsung Auto DeX as an alternative to Android Auto for over 8,500 vehicle models
The software we have to use at work must respect our freedom
Many free software supporters worldwide are forced to give up their freedom when they log in or go to work
Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.6 today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux.
Lenovo readies WMI driver for gaming handhelds with Linux 6.17
New kernel patch brings native power controls to Legion Go S on Linux
Want to Customise GNOME Shell Notifications? Try This Extension
You may have noticed that Ubuntu (rather, GNOME Shell) doesn’t provide many notification customisation options out of the box
Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB
On the software side, the E24C supports both Debian Linux and Flippy OpenWrt
