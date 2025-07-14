news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: IceWM 3.8.1 Window Manager Released with Toolbar Improvements —

Just a few weeks after launching version 3.8, IceWM, a lightweight window manager for the X Window System, favored for its minimal resource usage and high configurability, has rolled out its first update in the series: version 3.8.1.

The update reintroduces the previous method for calculating User Memory, addressing potential discrepancies that might have cropped up in earlier releases. Additionally, users can now reload the toolbar directly from the dialog.

Another notable adjustment ensures that message dialogs stay on top of the WindowList, preventing them from getting lost behind other windows—an annoyance many users will be glad to see resolved.

Meanwhile, the BrowseMenu has received a speed boost and now consumes less memory, making navigation snappier, especially on older or resource-constrained systems.