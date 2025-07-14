GNU/Linux, BSD, and more

The latest alpha of the upcoming Blender 5.0 release comes with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for GNU/Linux on Wayland which will, if everything works out, make it into the final Blender 5.0 release on October 1, 2025. The post on the developer forum comes with instructions on how to enable the experimental support and how to test it.

If you are using Fedora Workstation 42, which ships GNOME version 48, everything is already included to run Blender with HDR. All that is required is an HDR compatible display and graphics driver, and turning on HDR in the Display Settings.