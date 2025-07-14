news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: The hunt for a perfect laptop continues —

Then make each product better every year. Don’t just put in a new generation of CPUs and ports when they become available; be thoughtful and actually make things better. Reduce power consumption, fan noise, and heat emissions. Tune the speakers to sound better. Increase the screen backlight’s brightness. Put in a nicer, higher-resolution webcam. Increase the number of microphones and add hardware noise cancellation. Tighten up the ports so they aren’t wobbly. Thicken the case to make it more durable. Beef up the hinges. Use captive screws for the bottom cover. Lighten or roughen the surface a bit to resist fingerprints. Make it easier to remove keys for cleaning without breaking their attachment mechanism. Make the whole keyboard replaceable.

And so on. You know, care about the product! The way we do in KDE for Plasma and our apps. Make it better. Admit and undo your mistakes. Double down on your strengths. And make something great you can be proud of!

A few companies are already there, and I hope someday more follow in their footsteps.